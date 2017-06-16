BRIEF-Microchip enters into amendment to amended, restated credit agreement
* Microchip Technology Inc - on June 21,co entered into amendment No. 3 to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
June 16 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd:
* Sky Solar announces change of independent director and formation of independent committee to investigate conduct of former CEO
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd says Glen Wei resigned as an independent director of company effective as of June 14, 2017
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - Xuelong Pei was appointed as an independent director of company effective as of June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing