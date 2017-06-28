BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance
June 28 Sky Solar Holdings Ltd
* Sky Solar announces progress in investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky Solar Holdings Ltd - On June 27, an independent committee of co's board engaged dahui lawyers to investigate conduct of former CEO Weili Su
* Sky Solar Holdings - investigation involves certain transactions and fund transfers which appear to lack proper board and audit committee authorization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct