Fitch upgrades Novartex IDR to 'CCC' After Restructuring

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch has downgraded Novartex SAS's (Vivarte) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'RD' from 'C' following completion of its debt restructuring on 21 June 2017. Fitch immediately upgraded the IDR to 'CCC' to reflect Vivarte's new business plan and capital structure. In addition, under the new plan and capital structure Vivarte SAS's senior secured debt ("new money") instrument rating is upgraded to 'CC