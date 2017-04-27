April 28 Skycity Entertainment Group Ltd

* Q3 group normalised revenue $260.3 million, down 1.6 percent

* Previous guidance for FY17 corporate costs, net interest expense, d&a and effective tax rate is reaffirmed

* Adelaide business unit expected to be weaker in 2H17 on pcp due to flat revenue and increased margin pressure

* Adelaide IB turnover now expected to be consistent in 2H17 on the PCP following improved activity in 3Q17

* Auckland still expected to achieve modest earnings growth on the PCP in 2H17, due to major events in 4Q17 and a slightly easier comparative period

* Hamilton unit expected to continue to deliver growth on the pcp for the remainder of 2H17

* Disruption from capital works programmes across AUCKLAND CBD expected to continue to impact the property, but is being proactively managed