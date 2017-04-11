BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 12 Skyfii Ltd
* Skyfii rolls out to premium UK food chain-skf.ax
* Roll out in partnership with Jade Solutions, a market enterprise mobility provider
* Roll out of Skyfii's subscription based 'IO' platform across 320 stores with a premium United Kingdom (UK) based fast-food chain
* Commenced roll out of its subscription based IO software as a service (Saas) platform to a premium fast-food chain, based in United Kingdom
* Initial contract is expected to run for three years with an option to extend for a further three years.
* Qualified advanced stage pipeline has been established under partnership and is expected to generate additional UK contracts in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.