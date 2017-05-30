CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
May 30 Skyfii Ltd
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* Contract includes provision of Skyfii's data consulting services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Rises in U.S. interest rates will probably prop the dollar up over the next 18 months, but its multi-year run higher since 2012 looks to be over, strategists from British bank Barclays said in a note on Thursday.