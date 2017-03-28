March 28 Skyharbour Resources Ltd

* Skyharbour announces $2 million private placement of common and flow-through shares

* Skyharbour Resources Ltd - Non-brokered private placement of 1 million units of company at a price of CAD $0.50 per unit

* Skyharbour Resources Ltd - Company intends to utilize proceeds from this private placement for exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: