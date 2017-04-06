BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Skyline Investment SA:
* Sells 357,998 of own shares at price 0.75 zloty ($0.19) per share
* After transaction the company owns 42,001 of its shares representing 0.42 percent of stake
* Before the transaction it owned 3.99 pct of stake of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9794 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.