April 6 Skyline Investment SA:

* Sells 357,998 of own shares at price 0.75 zloty ($0.19) per share

* After transaction the company owns 42,001 of its shares representing 0.42 percent of stake

* Before the transaction it owned 3.99 pct of stake of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9794 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)