March 7 Skyline Corp:
* Skyline -on March 1, 2017, announced to employees at
Elkhart, Indiana facility that it has determined to suspend
operations at Elkhart facility
* Skyline Corp says suspension is due to plant being unable
to profitably operate since it opened in June 2016
* Majority of workforce is expected to be terminated shortly
after production ceases at plant
* Corporation anticipates having sufficient orders to
maintain production at Elkhart facility until March 8, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2mUD5tP)
