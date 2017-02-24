BRIEF-Suning Commerce Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 24 Skynet Group Ltd
* Is expected that group will record a net loss of not less than HK$44 million for financial year ended 31 december 2016
* Increase in net loss is mainly attributable to increase in cost of sales relating to wifi business sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 45,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between June 5 and June 7