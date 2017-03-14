WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Skyocean International Holdings Ltd
* Expected to record a significant decrease of no less than 90% in profit attributable to shareholders for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result due to decrease in gain on fair value change of investment properties for group located in Beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.