BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc
* Skypeople announces agreement to market its products on China's Xunqin Mall open platform website
* Unit signed 1-year service agreement to market products on open platform xunqin mall with Shenzhen Weipin Zhiyuan Information Technology Co
* Brands to be marketed are company's Hedetang And Hede Jiachuan Products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results