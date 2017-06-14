U.S.-based taxable bond funds attract $3 bln in week: Lipper
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
June 14 European pay-TV group Sky says:
* confirms has won tender for exclusive TV rights to broadcast Champions League matches in Italy for 2018-2021 seasons
* TV rights also include Europa League and are for over 340 matches
* tender was won thanks to a "rational and sustainable investment", without disclosing amount offered
* Sky Italia CEO Andrea Zappia says he is "very happy for the result (of the tender)... which reinforces Sky's position in sports programming in Italy" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* J2 Global announces pricing of $650 million senior unsecured notes