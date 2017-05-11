May 11 Skywest Inc

* Skywest, inc. Reports combined april 2017 traffic for skywest airlines and expressjet airlines

* Skywest inc - reported 152,128 block hours in april 2017, compared to 160,322 block hours in april 2016, a decrease of 8,194 or 5.1%

* Skywest inc - skywest had 90,600 departures in april 2017 compared to 96,297 in april 2016, a decrease of 5,697, or 5.9%

* Skywest inc - skywest generated 2.72 billion available seat miles (asms) for april 2017, compared to 2.84 billion asms for april 2016, or a 4.0% decrease

* Skywest inc - in april , skywest's dual class aircraft represented about 50% of skywest's total block hour production for month versus about 42%