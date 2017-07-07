FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Skywest reports combined June 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Skywest Inc

* Skywest, Inc. reports combined June 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet Airlines

* Says ‍reported 159,214 block hours in June 2017, compared to 168,060 block hours in June 2016​

* Skywest Inc - Skywest generated 2.84 billion available seat miles (ASMS) for June 2017, compared to 2.95 billion ASMS for June 2016, or a 3.9% decrease

* Skywest Inc - June load factor 83.0% versus 84.5%

* Says June revenue passenger miles 2.36 billion versus 2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

