BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 Skyworth Digital Co Ltd
* Says it expects net profit to fall 83.1-76.4 percent y/y in Q1 versus net profit of 148.2 million yuan ($21.48 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oPWkm1
($1 = 6.8985 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company