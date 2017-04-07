April 7 Skyworth Digital Co Ltd

* Says it expects net profit to fall 83.1-76.4 percent y/y in Q1 versus net profit of 148.2 million yuan ($21.48 million) year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oPWkm1

