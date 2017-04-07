BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd:
* Group's tv sales volume in china market recorded a decline of 25 pct and 7 pct year-on-year in March 2017 and in April 2016 to March 2017, respectively
* Group's total tv sales volume recorded a decline of 8 pct in march Source text: [bit.ly/2oQcNqn] Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees