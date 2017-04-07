April 7 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd:

* Group's tv sales volume in china market recorded a decline of 25 pct and 7 pct year-on-year in March 2017 and in April 2016 to March 2017, respectively

* Group's total tv sales volume recorded a decline of 8 pct in march