June 13 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd

* FY revenue amounted to HK$42,845 million, up 0.4%

* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company HK$1,310 million, decreased 39.6%

* Board has proposed a final dividend of HK5.0 cents per share

* Group expects sales volume of TV products to meet 19 million units in 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: