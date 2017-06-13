BRIEF-CBK Holdings posts FY loss HK$8.1 million
* Announcement of annual results for the year-ended 31 March 2017
June 13 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd
* FY revenue amounted to HK$42,845 million, up 0.4%
* FY profit for year attributable to owners of company HK$1,310 million, decreased 39.6%
* Board has proposed a final dividend of HK5.0 cents per share
* Group expects sales volume of TV products to meet 19 million units in 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Directors do not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31st March, 2017