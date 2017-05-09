May 8 Slate Office Reit

* Slate Office REIT reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly ffo per unit 0.21

* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to q1 of 2016

* Qtrly core ffo per unit 0.22

* Qtrly affo was $0.19 per unit