BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 6 Slate Office REIT L
* Slate Office REIT announces acquisition of properties, $130 million equity offering
* Says to acquire three office properties located in Greater Toronto Area and Fredericton for an aggregate purchase price of $165 million
* Acquisitions are expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's 2017E AFFO per unit on a leverage-neutral basis
* Acquisitions will be primarily funded with net proceeds from a $120 million public offering of subscription receipts of REIT
* Acquisitions will also be primarily funded with a $10 million private placement of units of REIT to vendors of the properties
* To sell, on a bought deal basis 14.82 million subscription receipts of REIT at a price of $8.10 per subscription receipt
* In connection with deals, REIT will issue to vendors about $10 million of units by way of private placement at price of $8.10 per unit
* Has cancelled Q4 and year end 2016 results conference call scheduled to take place on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share