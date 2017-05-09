BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project
May 8 Slate Office Reit
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly core FFO per unit $0.22
Slate office REIT reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to Q1 of 2016
Qtrly AFFO was $0.19 per unit
Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman