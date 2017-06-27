Dow and DuPont reaffirm to close merger in August 2017
June 28 Dow Chemical Co and DuPont on Wednesday reaffirmed their expectation to close their merger in August.
June 27 Slate Retail REIT:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT says that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Battleground Village for U.S. $14.43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 The now-delayed U.S. Senate healthcare overhaul bill would boost state spending on Medicaid by $565 million in 2022, according to an independent report issued on Wednesday, while credit agencies said it would cause states to face downward pressure on their credit ratings.