CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-RBNZ plays down currency rise, weaker Q1 growth as it holds rates
* Policy to remain accommodative for "considerable period"-RBNZ
June 7 Slate Retail REIT:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania
* Slate Retail REIT - entered into binding agreement to acquire a portfolio of five grocery-anchored assets for $105 million ($160 per square foot) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.