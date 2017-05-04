UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank makes subdued HK debut after $1 bln IPO
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
May 3 Slate Retail REIT
* Slate Retail REIT reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly AFFO $0.29 per unit
* Qtrly FFO per diluted weighted average units $ 0.32
* Qtrly rental revenue $27,233 versus $24,205 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.