July 6 (Reuters) - SLIGRO FOOD GROUP NV:

* Says Acknowledges Market Reports of Potential Third Party Interest in Emte, Co's Unit

* Says Such Potential Offers Are Not Opportune at the Moment and Co Has Informed Interested Parties About It

* SAYS KEEPS ALL OPTIONS OPEN BUT SALE OF ITS ACTIVITIES IS CLEARLY NOT CO'S PREFERENCE