* SM Energy Co - On March 31, 2017 entered into amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing

* SM Energy Co- Pursuant to amendment, lenders agreed to set borrowing base and aggregate commitment at $925 million

* SM Energy Co- Amendment modifies credit agreement to allow company to enter into swap agreements under certain conditions