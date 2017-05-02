May 2 SM Energy Co
* SM energy reports first quarter of 2017 results - higher
production, lower capital versus plan, production guidance
raised
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* SM Energy Co - Full year production guidance increased by
1.5 mmboe to 41.5-44.5 mmboe
* SM Energy Co - Full year total capital spend (excluding
acquisitions) guidance of $875 million unchanged
* SM Energy -During quarter, as part of regularly scheduled
redetermination process, lenders on credit facility set
borrowing base and commitments at $925 million
* SM Energy Co - Company is conducting a sales process for
its divide county, north dakota assets
* SM Energy -Lenders agreed to certain modifications to
credit agreement, including permission to hedge up to 85% of
projected production volumes for 36 months
* SM Energy Co - Q1 production of 12.1 mmboe exceeded
guidance of 11.0-11.4 mmboe
* Qtrly total company production 12.1 mmboe versus 13.4
mmboe in Q4 2016
* SM Energy - Extended bid date, data room access due to new
entrants to process but continues to assume mid-year close date
for planning purposes for assets
* SM Energy- Sees Q2 production to range between 10.3 and
10.7 mmboe (or 113-118, mboe/d), which will vary depending upon
ultimate timing of capital activity
* SM Energy Co - Qtrly total company production was down 10%
compared with both q4 of 2016 and q1 of 2016
