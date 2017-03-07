BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 7 Sm Prime Holdings Inc:
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
* The bonds are part of the company’s proposed 3-year debt securities program of up to P60.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year