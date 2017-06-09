BRIEF-Advanced Braking Technology updates on production delays from suppliers
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
June 9 S Mark Co Ltd :
* Says it completed issuance of 17th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 5.65 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/i2aWLU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Had experienced further production delays from its suppliers of Terra Dura brake components
* Says it completed the off-floor distribution of shares on June 23