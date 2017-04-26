April 26 S Mark Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 14th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for investment

* Maturity date is April 25, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds

* Exercise price is 2,085 won/share and exercise ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KHPQyS

