UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Smart & Final Stores Inc
* Smart & Final Stores reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 sales $1.001 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross margin from operations was $140.9 million, a 4.7 pct decrease as compared to $147.9 million in Q4 of 2015
* Sees 2017 net sales growth 5.5 pct - 6.5 pct
* Expects continued effects of deflation, anticipated impacts from cannibalization to ease as Co moves through 2017
* Sees FY capital expenditures $120 million - $130 million
* Sees 2017 comparable store sales growth 1.0 pct - 2.0 pct
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $0.50 - $0.55
* Qtrly net sales growth was driven by net sales contribution of new stores, partially offset by 2 pct decrease in comparable store sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.