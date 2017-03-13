March 13 Smart REIT:

* Smart REIT announces $150 million series q senior unsecured debentures issue

* Smart REIT says net proceeds will be used for redemption of its $150 million 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures due December 1, 2017

* Smart REIT - series Q senior unsecured debentures will carry a coupon rate of 2.876% and will mature on march 21, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: