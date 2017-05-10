BRIEF- Meiho Enterprise sells Tokyo-based property
June 20Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd * Says it sold a Tokyo-based property on June 20 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2x4pB4 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 10 Smart REIT
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter results for 2017
* Smart REIT - Qtrly FFO excluding adjustments per unit, $0.54 per unit
* Smart REIT - Qtrly same properties NOI increased by $1.3 million or 1.1% compared to same quarter last year
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading performance over Feb 26-June 19 period is "encouraging and is in line with board's expectations"