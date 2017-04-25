BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 25 SmartFinancial Inc-
* SmartFinancial reports a 21% increase in first quarter net income
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* SmartFinancial Inc - annualized return on average assets was 0.64 percent in Q1 of 2017, compared to 0.54 percent a year ago
* SmartFinancial Inc - net interest income to average assets of 3.81 percent for quarter increased substantially from 3.67 percent in Q1 of 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.