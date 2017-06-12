June 12 Smart Reit:

* SmartREIT announces new credit facilities totaling $500 million

* SmartREIT says new credit facility replaces existing $350 million unsecured credit facility maturing in september 2017

* SmartREIT says new unsecured credit facility has option for up to an additional $250 million

* SmartREIT - new credit facility has a five-year term maturing on May 31, 2022

* SmartREIT- entered into agreement with syndicate of Canadian financial institutions, for new credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: