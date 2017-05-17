BRIEF-Orotongroup explores options for sale of Co
* Previous guidance for underlying FY17 EBITDA remains unchanged at $2 - $3 mln
May 17Smartvalue Co Ltd
* Says it completes repurchase of 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding through ToSTNeT-3
* Shares repurchased at the price of 178.1 million yen in total, on May 17
* Says share repurchase plan was announced on May 16
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/IVIgzm
* Sharp President Terry Gou says to apply for relisting on Tokyo bourse first section on June 29 or 30 - Jiji