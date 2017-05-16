May 16Smartvalue Co Ltd

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3

* Share repurchase price is 2,001 yen per share, the closing price of May 16, or 178.1 million yen in total

* Says the outcome will be announced on May 17

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tlA0Ga

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)