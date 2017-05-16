BRIEF-Ningbo Henghe Mould plans at least 350 mln yuan in auto parts project
* Says it plans to invest at least 350 million yuan ($51.28 million) in auto parts project
May 16Smartvalue Co Ltd
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3
* Share repurchase price is 2,001 yen per share, the closing price of May 16, or 178.1 million yen in total
* Says the outcome will be announced on May 17
* Second stage of delisting expires on 21 Nov 2017 following which co will be placed into third stage of delisting, which will last for six months