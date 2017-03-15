BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 15 Smi Holdings Group Ltd
* Chengdu Runyun, a subsidiary of company, entered into capital increase agreements with investors
* Following completion, ownership interests of group in Chengdu Runyun will be diluted from 100 percent to 84.37 percent
* Investors have conditionally agreed to make an aggregate capital contribution of RMB2.50 billion
* Expected gain from deemed disposal of company will be amounted to approximately RMB2.32 billion Source text (bit.ly/2nEKx8O) Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.