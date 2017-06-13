BRIEF-Brogent Technologies to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 4
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
June 14 Smi Holdings Group Ltd
* Company and Prosperity International entered into subscription agreement
* Conditionally agreed to subscribe for 1.96 billion subscription shares in two tranches at total consideration of about HK$215.5 million
* Transaction in relation to subscription of shares in Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4
JOHANNESBURG, June 23 Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a power steering fluid leak, it said on Friday.