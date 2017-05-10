BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
* Haijun Zhao has been appointed as chief executive officer
* Zhao will replace Tzu-Yin Chiu
* Chiu has been appointed as non-executive vice chairman
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS