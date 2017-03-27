BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:
* Revenue was US$2,914.2 million in 2016, compared to US$2,236.4 million in 2015
* FY net profit $376.6 million versus $253.4 million year ago
* Target a 20% compound annual revenue growth from 2016 to 2019
* Board did not recommend payment of any dividend for year ended december 31, 2016
* Capacity target by 2017 year-end is 450,000 8-inch equivalent wafers per month, representing a growth of 11%
* "For 2017, we expect that 28nm will be one of primary contributors to growth"
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing