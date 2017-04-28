April 28 Smis Corporation Bhd:

* Unit entered into land purchase and sale agreement with Pt. Kawasan Industri Terpadu Indonesia China

* Deal for consideration 11.9 million RGT

* The proposed acquisition will not have any material impact on the eps of the group for the financial year ending 31 december 2017