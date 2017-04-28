BRIEF-Perfumania Holdings expands review of strategic alternatives
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
April 28 Smis Corporation Bhd:
* Unit entered into land purchase and sale agreement with Pt. Kawasan Industri Terpadu Indonesia China
* Deal for consideration 11.9 million RGT
* The proposed acquisition will not have any material impact on the eps of the group for the financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source :(bit.ly/2ptbXm2) Further company coverage:
* Perfumania holdings, inc. Announces expanded review of strategic alternatives
* Superior Industries - on may 22, 2017, board increased its size from 8 to 9 directors through a resolution passed by board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2s5hywW Further company coverage: