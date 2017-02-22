UPDATE 5-Oil slips as more U.S. drilling outweighs OPEC-led cuts
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Feb 22 Smith & Nephew Plc:
* Smith & Nephew invests in and signs agreement to distribute disruptive Leaf Healthcare pressure injury technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
May 29 Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil and commodity prices weakened.