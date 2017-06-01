June 1 Smiths Group Plc:

* Has entered into a binding agreement with Osi Systems, Inc to sell explosive trace detection business formerly owned by Morpho Detection

* Sale for an enterprise value of $75.5 million

* Sale is conditional upon regulatory approval in Portugal and approval by EC and DOJ of OSI Systems, Inc as a suitable purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)