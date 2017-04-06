US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 6 Sml Isuzu Ltd
* SML Isuzu Ltd says have inventory of about 1800 BS-III vehicles
* SML Isuzu Ltd says will make efforts to export some of these vehicles, convert others to bs-iv, which will involve some cost
* SML Isuzu Ltd says modalities and cost of converting to bs iv models are being worked out
* SML Isuzu Ltd says making efforts to minimise the impact on operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)