April 6 Sml Isuzu Ltd

* SML Isuzu Ltd says have inventory of about 1800 BS-III vehicles

* SML Isuzu Ltd says will make efforts to export some of these vehicles, convert others to bs-iv, which will involve some cost

* SML Isuzu Ltd says modalities and cost of converting to bs iv models are being worked out

* SML Isuzu Ltd says making efforts to minimise the impact on operations