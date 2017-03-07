RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
March 7 Smrt Holdings Bhd
* Unit and ng yin ming entered into a deed of termination with country heights and mohamed rasidi bin harun
* Deed to terminate share sale deal for acquisition of sale shares and sale CPRS
* Termination will not have any material effect on net assets and earning per share and gearing of SMRT for financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2lXrjuI) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins