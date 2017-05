Feb 15 SMS Kredyt Holding SA:

* Kreos NSFIZ (fund) signs a cooperation framework agreement with Eques Creditum NS FIZ

* Kreos NSFIZ of which the company is the sole participant will transfer debt to Eques Creditum for remuneration, the deal has been signed until Dec. 31