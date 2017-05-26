May 26 SMS KREDYT HOLDING SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 20 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 20 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 2.9 MLN ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)