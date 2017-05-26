Goldman Sachs global head of equity capital markets to retire - BBG
June 23 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of equity capital markets, Stephen Pierce, is retiring from the role after 31 years at the firm, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
May 26 SMS KREDYT HOLDING SA:
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 20 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 20 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 2.9 MLN ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RAISES € 75 MILLION WITH BOND ISSUE AFTER THE FIRST DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)