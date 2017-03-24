US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Says approved investment in equity shares of VKT Pharma Pvt Ltd
* Says co has invested 69.8 million rupees in VKT Pharma
* Says total holding of co is 40.26 percent in VKT Pharma Source text: bit.ly/2nuOakO Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)