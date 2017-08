Aug 2 (Reuters) - SMTC Corp:

* SMTC reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $33 million versus $43.6 million

* SMTC Corp - restructuring charges of $1.4 million were recorded during Q2 of 2017 as a result of restructuring plan communicated on May 15, 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $‍0.36​